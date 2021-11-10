The team behind the Bit.Trip series has created a League of Legends spin-off

HQ

Bit.Trip series developer Choice Provisions has revealed a brand-new title within the League of Legends universe.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a new rhythm runner, where players have to coordinate button presses with the beat of the music. Performing actions successfully will enable players to dodge obstacles and enemies and rack up points. It's set to release on November 16 on PC, Nintendo Switch, and the Netflix Games app. The game is listed for £8.09, and those who purchase early will receive an exclusive Ruined Ziggs Skin.

Hextech Mayhem's Steam description reads: "In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of Hexplosives expert Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover!"

You can take a look at the game's reveal trailer in the video above.