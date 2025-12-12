The team behind The Ascent unveils new IP No Law

The Ascent became an indie sensation a few years ago, and already now the team behind the game, Neon Giant, is ready with a brand new IP called No Law.

You play as an ex-soldier in the sleezy Port Desire where gangs rule the streets in a near-future sci-fi setting. The game swaps out The Ascent's isometric perspective for a much more personal first-person view, and there seems to be some stealth elements at play too.

The game has no release date, but you can see the gameplay teaser below.