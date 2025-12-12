LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Game Awards
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      No Law
      Featured: The Game Awards 2025 Coverage

      The team behind The Ascent unveils new IP No Law

      And it switches out an isometric perspective for first-person action.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      The Ascent became an indie sensation a few years ago, and already now the team behind the game, Neon Giant, is ready with a brand new IP called No Law.

      You play as an ex-soldier in the sleezy Port Desire where gangs rule the streets in a near-future sci-fi setting. The game swaps out The Ascent's isometric perspective for a much more personal first-person view, and there seems to be some stealth elements at play too.

      The game has no release date, but you can see the gameplay teaser below.

      HQ
      No Law

      Related texts



      Loading next content