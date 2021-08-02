The team behind Astro's Playroom is teasing its "most ambitious game yet"

Team Asobi, who is known for developing Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and the PS5 launch title Astro's Playroom, is reportedly working on its "most ambitious game yet." This is according to a statement that has been posted on the team's newly launched website.

The full post reads: "We are a new and dynamic PlayStation Studio based in vibrant Tokyo, Japan. We create top-quality games for players of all ages on PlayStation. Our latest work are the critically acclaimed ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission for Playstation VR and ASTRO's PLAYROOM for PlayStation 5. We're currently hard at work on our most ambitious game yet!"

No specifics relating to the title have been revealed, but a few job postings on the website do work to give us some more insight. A post for an animator details that the project will have a similar aesthetic style to the studio's previous two games. The studio is seeking somebody to fill the role who can "animate a wide range of cartoony and mechanical characters, props and vehicles used in game."

Additionally, the environmental artist role sheds more light on what the title will be like as the team is looking for somebody to fill the role who can add "an emphasis on realistic texturing techniques applied to a playful art style."

Thanks, IGN.