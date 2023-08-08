The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launches on the 13th of September

HQ

Today's Pokémon Presents has been and gone and for our final trailer of the showcase we got a look at the upcoming DLCs for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including confirmation that the former expansion - The Teal Mask - will be available on the 13th of September 2023.

The Teal Mask sees us leave Paldea for the Kitakami region, where we'll be able to catch a whole host of new Pokémon (from older games) as well as breathe in the sights of this small mountain town.

There, we'll meet two members of Blueberry Academy, as well as a photographer and a handful of other interesting characters. This story will then lead into the Indigo Disk, which takes us to the Blueberry Academy itself before we return to Paldea for the DLC's final act. Check out the trailers for the expansions below:

HQ