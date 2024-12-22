The Talos Principle, a game about robots taking over the world, used a bot in playtesting

HQ

The Talos Principle and its sequel take place in a world where humanity has long since disappeared. The puzzle games feature a lot of futuristic technology, showing a world that still looks beautiful without humans to tend it.

Even in development, creators at Croteam were experimenting with ideas of what bots could do. Speaking with designer Davor Hunski at the BIG Conference 2024, we chatted a bit about how the bot could be useful in testing the puzzles.

Hunski clarifies that the bot didn't provide scores on the puzzles, as that was up to human testers, but it could pick out broken code. "Bot was there to make sure that all of the puzzles are working towards the end of the game," he said. "Because you can change something in code that you don't know that will break something. Some puzzle item. Puzzle 76."

"But bot could play that in fast forward mode for an hour. And you would get a message immediately. Okay, something broke on that puzzle. And we would jump in," he continued. "It's really, really difficult for humans to spend that much time. Nobody has the will to do that... But robots don't complain."

Check out our full conversation on The Talos Principle and its sequel below: