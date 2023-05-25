The Talos Principle 2 will have us all getting philosophical

HQ

At Sony's PlayStation Showcase last night, we saw the reveal of The Talos Principle 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2014 hit puzzle game.

Later this year, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, we can expect familiar puzzles as well as a taste of some new mechanics, such as mind transference and gravity manipulation. As well as puzzle-solving, the game will have a deep story with multiple endings.

The Talos Principle 2 is set to be Croteam's most ambitious title yet, and even for those who haven't played the original it seems like a game worth checking out. Will you be diving into the puzzle game later this year?

