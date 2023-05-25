Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Talos Principle 2

The Talos Principle 2 will have us all getting philosophical

Get ready to explore a world devoid of humanity in 2023.

At Sony's PlayStation Showcase last night, we saw the reveal of The Talos Principle 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2014 hit puzzle game.

Later this year, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, we can expect familiar puzzles as well as a taste of some new mechanics, such as mind transference and gravity manipulation. As well as puzzle-solving, the game will have a deep story with multiple endings.

The Talos Principle 2 is set to be Croteam's most ambitious title yet, and even for those who haven't played the original it seems like a game worth checking out. Will you be diving into the puzzle game later this year?

