I just wrote about Don't Nod delaying Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden away from this very busy fall, so it's kind of funny that Croteam decided to basically fill its place.

Because the Croatian developers have given us a trailer revealing that The Talos Principle 2 will launch on the 2nd of November. This means it'll release the same day as the likes of Robocop: Rogue City and Thirsty Suitors, but it's definitely something completely different than those.