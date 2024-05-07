The Talos Principle 2 seems to be teasing an expansion

HQ

The Talos Principle 2 released last November, but by the looks of the game's social media, it seems that we're going to be getting either a DLC or full expansion revealed relatively soon.

In a video posted to the game's Twitter/X page, we see the caption "the old world is fading, and the new world is born. Now comes the age of miracles." The video only lasts for a few seconds, and shows a grassy, maze-like building.

The original Talos Principle did get DLC in the Road to Gehenna, which released around a year after the first game. This means that the expansion might not be ready just yet, but a reveal could be coming soon to get people hyped for when it does drop.