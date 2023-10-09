Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The Talos Principle 2

      The Talos Principle 2 demo is available now

      Check out some puzzles right from the beginning of the game and during the midpoint.

      The Talos Principle 2 is gearing up for its launch next month, but Croteam have given us a chance to check out its new puzzle game early, with a demo that's available from the Steam page right now.

      Check out some simpler puzzles right at the beginning of the game before jumping into the midpoint to see how the ideas and mechanics develop. Unfortunately, your progress won't be kept in the demo, as it's a tailored experience, not just the first hour or so of the game.

      Still, if you're looking to check out this futuristic puzzler before buying, there's no better time than now.

      The Talos Principle 2 launches on the 2nd of November for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

