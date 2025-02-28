The tallest roller coaster on Earth will be destroyed today, and you can watch it live

HQ

Kingda Ka, what used to be the tallest roller coaster in the world, will be destroyed today, in a matter of hours. This 456 ft (139 m) behemoth was opened in May 2005, but was closed last year by the park Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, United States. It is believed that the maintenance costs were too expensive, and it's better to tear it down and build something new.

For the last months, the lower parts of the tracks were removed. But the giant top hat is too large to tear it down with cranes, so it will be demolished with a series of "rapid explosions". Roller coaster fans have been anticipating this day, that was postponed several times this month due to weather conditions, but the time is set, and Kingda Ka will be blown up today Friday, between 9 AM to 10 AM ET. That is between 15:00 and 16:00 CET, one hour earlier in the UK.

TV cameras are in place, neighbours in Jackson have been warned about the noise. "Keep pets indoors if they are sensitive to loud sounds. If you or someone you know is affected by loud noises, take necessary precautions".

For months since the news broke that the ride would close forever - and be vaporised - roller coaster fans have been mourning the spectacular but short-lived coaster. Many will likely be trying to get a final look at the huge structure, that used to offer unparalleled thrills at 128 mph (206 km/h) and 12 million rides in 19 years.

Meanwhile, local TV news will have live coverage of the explosion. NBC is already announcing their live coverage, while the park advised onlookers to stay far from the scene.

After all debris and dust is cleaned, the park will start construction of a new, record-breaking coaster taking its place and opening next year. It is unknown what will be. However, the record for the tallest coaster on Earth will be taken by a new monster, Falcon's Flight, already fully built in Saudi Arabia.

