The tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster in the world officially opens tomorrow: first official POV

Six Flags Qiddiya, the new giant theme park in Saudi Arabia, officially opens to the public tomorrow, December 31, 2025, and with it the longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster ever built also opens to the public: Falcons Flight.

To celebrate it, the park organised a special opening ceremony on Monday night that will go down in history as perhaps the most spectacular opening of a roller coaster of all time, with fireworks igniting as the train passes by, a drone show, and even a jumper on a Red Bull birdsuit passing through the ride's huge 163 m hill.

Falcons Flight has 4,250m, 13,943.6 feet of track and reaches a maximum speed of 250 km/h, 155 mph, and uses linear synchronous motor (LSM) launches to propel the train to the top of a cliff, to a maximum height of 195m, 639.8 feet. It is by far the tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster ever built, records that may never be broken.

The rest of the park (surrounded by a future Formula 1 track) also has huge roller coasters, including a "tilt coaster" where the track literally tilts from horizontal to vertical, but none as huge as Falcons Flight, a coaster that when it was announced in 2019, many people thought it would never be built... but here it is.