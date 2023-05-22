The System Shock Remake teases its release in new trailer

HQ

After multiple delays and years of waiting, in just over a week we'll finally be playing Nightdive Studios' System Shock Remake.

Heavily updated visuals and audio will help to bring in new fans to the franchise while also giving a good dose of nostalgia to those who played the original. In the new trailer, we get an introduction to the Citadel space station, where the iconic events of the first game take place.

We're not only fighting the rogue AI SHODAN in System Shock, and as you can see in the trailer, there are plenty of enemy types and ways to take them down.

The System Shock Remake launches on the 30th of May for PC.