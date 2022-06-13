The System Shock remake just got a new gameplay trailer

HQ

As part of the PC Gaming Show last night, publisher Prime Matter and developer Nightdive Studios showed off another look at gameplay for the upcoming System Shock remake.

Set to feature HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and new music and sound, yet combining all of this with the gameplay from the 1994 original, this game is still set to drop on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles sometime at an unannounced date in the future.

We're also told in a press release that the remake will see Terri Brosius returning as the voice of the psychotic AI SHODAN, to ensure it remains true to its original origins.

You can take a look at the new gameplay trailer below, which shows the sorts of challenges and enemies that players will face in System Shock in the future.