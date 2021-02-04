The system requirements have been revealed for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

You're watching Advertisements

After its official release date was revealed earlier this week (May 14, in case you missed it), we now have the system requirements for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC. Luckily, things don't appear to be too demanding, but you will need to ensure that you have 120GB of space free. You can check the minimum and recommended requirements for the game below:

Minimum requirements for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition



OS: 64-bit Windows 10



Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350



Memory: 8 GB RAM



Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory



DirectX: Version 11



Storage: 120GB available space



Recommended requirements for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition



OS: 64-bit Windows 10



Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / RTX 200, Radeon Vega 56, GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory



DirectX: Version 11



Storage: 120GB available space



Recently, we were able to check out Mass Effect: Legendary Edition ahead of launch. You can check out our first impressions of the game here.