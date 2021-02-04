The system requirements have been revealed for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

After its official release date was revealed earlier this week (May 14, in case you missed it), we now have the system requirements for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC. Luckily, things don't appear to be too demanding, but you will need to ensure that you have 120GB of space free. You can check the minimum and recommended requirements for the game below:
Minimum requirements for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Recommended requirements for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Recently, we were able to check out Mass Effect: Legendary Edition ahead of launch. You can check out our first impressions of the game here.
