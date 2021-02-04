Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The system requirements have been revealed for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Ready your hard drive as you'll need a whopping 120GB of free space.

After its official release date was revealed earlier this week (May 14, in case you missed it), we now have the system requirements for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC. Luckily, things don't appear to be too demanding, but you will need to ensure that you have 120GB of space free. You can check the minimum and recommended requirements for the game below:

Minimum requirements for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition


  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10

  • Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350

  • Memory: 8 GB RAM

  • Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

  • DirectX: Version 11

  • Storage: 120GB available space

Recommended requirements for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition


  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

  • Memory: 16 GB RAM

  • Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / RTX 200, Radeon Vega 56, GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

  • DirectX: Version 11

  • Storage: 120GB available space

Recently, we were able to check out Mass Effect: Legendary Edition ahead of launch. You can check out our first impressions of the game here.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

