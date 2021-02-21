Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

The system requirements for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 have been revealed

Luckily, the game doesn't appear to be too demanding.

With it now being only two months until the release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, Square Enix has revealed the system requirements for the game on PC. Luckily, for those with a less than desirable rig on their hands, things don't appear too demanding for both the minimum and recommended settings.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, if you're unaware, is an "updated" version of NieR Replicant which wasn't previously available in western territories. The game acted as a prequel to NieR:Automata and was originally released on the Xbox 360 and PS3 back in 2010. This new and improved version of the game is planned to launch on April 23 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

You can check out both the minimum and recommended settings below:

MINIMUM:


  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

  • OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X; Intel® Core™ i5-6400

  • Memory: 8 GB RAM

  • Graphics: AMD Radeon™ R9 270X; NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960

  • DirectX: Version 11

  • Storage: 25 GB available space

  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

  • Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1280x720

RECOMMENDED:


  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

  • OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X; Intel® Core™ i5-6400

  • Memory: 16 GB RAM

  • Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56; NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660

  • DirectX: Version 11

  • Storage: 25 GB available space

  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

  • Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920x1080

