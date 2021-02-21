The system requirements for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 have been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

With it now being only two months until the release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, Square Enix has revealed the system requirements for the game on PC. Luckily, for those with a less than desirable rig on their hands, things don't appear too demanding for both the minimum and recommended settings.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, if you're unaware, is an "updated" version of NieR Replicant which wasn't previously available in western territories. The game acted as a prequel to NieR:Automata and was originally released on the Xbox 360 and PS3 back in 2010. This new and improved version of the game is planned to launch on April 23 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

You can check out both the minimum and recommended settings below:

MINIMUM:



Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows® 10 64-bit



Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X; Intel® Core™ i5-6400



Memory: 8 GB RAM



Graphics: AMD Radeon™ R9 270X; NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960



DirectX: Version 11



Storage: 25 GB available space



Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card



Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1280x720



RECOMMENDED: