The Simpsons

The synopsis for Treehouse of Horror XXXIV has been revealed

The episode will see Bart transform into an NFT.

With Halloween drawing ever closer, The Simpsons has revealed the official synopsis for Treehouse of Horror XXXIV. The episode looks to be an exciting mix of new and old concepts, as it's set to parody NFTs and The Silence of the Lambs.

The official synopsis for the episode reads "Bart is turned into an NFT and Marge must fight through the Blockchain to rescue him; Lisa turns to a murderer from her past; an outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs."

Treehouse of Horror XXXIV will premiere on 5th November on Fox.

