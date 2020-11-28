The Switch's NES controllers are now 50% off for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

You're watching Advertisements

The NES controllers that were released alongside Nintendo Switch Online are currently discounted at 50% off for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Previously, these were pretty pricey at £49.99 for the pair, but they are now available for a much more reasonable £24.99. If this sounds enticing to you then you'll have to act fast, as the deal ends on December 3.

The NES controllers are included within a broader Cyber Deals sale on the Nintendo Switch. Within this sale, Switch owners can get huge first-party exclusives such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Astral Chain, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for 33% off. There are also some pretty hefty discounts on some third-party games too such as 50% off The Outer Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Dark Souls Remastered.