The Switch's NES controllers are now 50% off for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

The deal is only available until December 3, so subscribers should act fast.

The NES controllers that were released alongside Nintendo Switch Online are currently discounted at 50% off for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Previously, these were pretty pricey at £49.99 for the pair, but they are now available for a much more reasonable £24.99. If this sounds enticing to you then you'll have to act fast, as the deal ends on December 3.

The NES controllers are included within a broader Cyber Deals sale on the Nintendo Switch. Within this sale, Switch owners can get huge first-party exclusives such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Astral Chain, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for 33% off. There are also some pretty hefty discounts on some third-party games too such as 50% off The Outer Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Dark Souls Remastered.

