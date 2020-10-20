The Switch version of XIII delayed until next year

You're watching Advertisements

On November 10, same day as Xbox Series S and X kicks off next generation, Playmagic and Microds is launching their first person adventure XIII. It is a remake of XIII from 2003, which was based on a Belgian comic that was inspired by the book, The Bourne Identity - as the Bourne movies were too built upon.

But just as so many other games this year, it has now been hit with a delay. Fortunately not all versions, but unfortunately, the Switch. This means Nintendo gamers will have to wait until next year to play this. Sad news of course, but we've also gotten a brand new trailer from the game, which does make us somewhat happier.