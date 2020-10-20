English
XIII

The Switch version of XIII delayed until next year

Other versions of the title are still set for the November 10 release window.

On November 10, same day as Xbox Series S and X kicks off next generation, Playmagic and Microds is launching their first person adventure XIII. It is a remake of XIII from 2003, which was based on a Belgian comic that was inspired by the book, The Bourne Identity - as the Bourne movies were too built upon.

But just as so many other games this year, it has now been hit with a delay. Fortunately not all versions, but unfortunately, the Switch. This means Nintendo gamers will have to wait until next year to play this. Sad news of course, but we've also gotten a brand new trailer from the game, which does make us somewhat happier.

XIII

