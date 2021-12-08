The Switch OLED dock is now available as a standalone product

HQ

Nintendo has stayed true to its word and has released the Switch OLED dock as a standalone product. The revamped dock is available in both black and white and it's retailing for €69.99 over on the Nintendo Store.

The dock, if you are unaware, is compatible with both original Nintendo Switch and the OLED model. The biggest difference between this model and the older variant is that it has an ethernet port to allow for a more secure wired internet connect. It also looks pretty different too, as its corners have been rounded out and its back is more easily detachable.

If you'd like to read our thoughts on the dock, then you can check out our review of the OLED Switch model here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.