The Switch is now Nintendo's best selling home console

The Nintendo Switch is now officially the Japanese company's best selling home console, after it surpassed the Wii's total sales figures as the latest financial report reveals. The Switch has now sold 103.53 million units, which is a couple of million more than the Wii managed (101.63 million units).

As a point of comparison, the Switch is now the fifth best selling console of all-time, only behind the PS4 (116.44 million units), the Game Boy family (118.69 million units), the Nintendo DS family (154.9 million units), and the PS2 (157.68 million units).

On top of hardware sales figures, the report also revealed how well Nintendo's most recent titles have done, with the real star being Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, which is already the ninth best selling first party game for the Switch. You can find the updated list of the top ten first party Switch games since the console launched, below.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 43.4 million copies

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 37.6 million copies

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 27.4 million copies

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 25.8 million copies

Pokémon Shield/Sword - 23.9 million copies

Super Mario Odyssey - 23 million copies

Super Mario Party - 17.4 million copies

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu!/Let's Go Eevee! - 14.3 million copies

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl 13.97 million copies

Ring Fit Adventure - 13.5 million copies

