The Switch is now Nintendo's best selling home console

It has surpassed the Wii very recently.

The Nintendo Switch is now officially the Japanese company's best selling home console, after it surpassed the Wii's total sales figures as the latest financial report reveals. The Switch has now sold 103.53 million units, which is a couple of million more than the Wii managed (101.63 million units).

As a point of comparison, the Switch is now the fifth best selling console of all-time, only behind the PS4 (116.44 million units), the Game Boy family (118.69 million units), the Nintendo DS family (154.9 million units), and the PS2 (157.68 million units).

On top of hardware sales figures, the report also revealed how well Nintendo's most recent titles have done, with the real star being Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, which is already the ninth best selling first party game for the Switch. You can find the updated list of the top ten first party Switch games since the console launched, below.


  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 43.4 million copies

  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 37.6 million copies

  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 27.4 million copies

  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 25.8 million copies

  5. Pokémon Shield/Sword - 23.9 million copies

  6. Super Mario Odyssey - 23 million copies

  7. Super Mario Party - 17.4 million copies

  8. Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu!/Let's Go Eevee! - 14.3 million copies

  9. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl 13.97 million copies

  10. Ring Fit Adventure - 13.5 million copies

