The Switch has received a new update

The Nintendo Switch has received a brand new update, which is now available for all owners to download and complete. Known as Version 15.0.0, the update seems to be a rather minor one, and doesn't seem to be doing a whole lot unfortunately.

As the patch notes for the update state, the location of the Bluetooth audio menu on the console has changed, screenshots can now be taken in the Nintendo Switch Online app, and this is on top of an array of general system stability improvements to boot.

There does seem to be a few extra improvements made that were not included in the update notes, including better Pro Controller Bluetooth firmware, a pop-up when exceeding max volume with headsets, and some extra text tweaks, all as dataminer SpookymealDome notes.