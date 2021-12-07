The Switch eShop now has a Trending By Play Time section

HQ

Nintendo has now added the option for players to view Switch games with the longest play time over the last two weeks. Underneath the Discover tab you'll find a new category called Trending By Play Time if you scroll far down enough.

At the time of writing, some of the games that are trending are Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Football Manager 22, and Shin Megami Tensei V.

It's not clear why Nintendo added this particular feature, but its purpose is likely to show how much mileage players can get for their money. It's also interesting to see what older titles are still widely played by users, as it's only focused on the last two weeks.

