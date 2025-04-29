The Switch 2 version of Zelda Breath of the Wild requires almost 10GB of download and takes up more than Tears of the Kingdom

HQ

Nintendo Switch 2 will not only offer us a new generation of titles that Nintendo is developing, it will also allow us to relive their best works of the still current generation in the form of remastered versions or Switch 2 Edition. Some, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, even include new DLC with more content, while in others, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the improvement is more focused on the technical side and the use of add-on apps like Zelda Notes. But there are certain data of the few that we have today (more than a month before launch) that surprise us.

This is the case of the file size of some of the launch games that we will have on June 5 with Switch 2. As you know, many of these games will not arrive with all their files included in the physical cartridges and will require downloads over the internet (not the case of Cyberpunk 2077, for example) in order to work. And in this image below you can see a peculiarity: The full game file size of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is larger than that of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, its direct sequel and also a much bigger and more ambitious game.

There's no direct explanation as to why this is the case, but we can put it down to several factors, such as TotK's better technical finish and optimisation compared to its predecessor, Switch's launch game and also intergenerational with its Wii U version. The facelift in Breath of the Wild will presumably be more noticeable when comparing versions between Nintendo Switch consoles, and it also serves as a compliment that one of the best games in history (in this case, talking about Breath of the Wild) takes up less than 25GB in its most modern version.

Remember that if you already own the game on Switch 1 and want to try it on Switch 2, the update will be available from day one for €10 or free if you have Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass.