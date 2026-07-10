The Switch 2 version of Hell is Us is being delayed out of September

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If you have September 24 circled in your calendar as the day you can play Hell is Us on your Nintendo Switch 2, we have a bit of important news to share. Developer Rogue Factor has decided to delay the Switch 2 edition of the game, pushing it out of September entirely and now targeting an October 8 launch.

The reason is solely to navigate the incredibly busy autumn period, with September 24 in particular being an absolute minefield. As it stands, it'll be the date when Silent Hill: Townfall, Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush, and Control Resonant make their arrival, and this is such a crammed period, it even recently caused Capcom to pull Onimusha: Way of the Sword forward three weeks.

Anyway, speaking about Hell is Us, Rogue Factor affirms "everything is on track" and that "we believe it's best for everyone involved, our team and our partners, and for you, the players, to move our release date to a less busy period."

Will you be checking out Hell is Us on Switch 2 this October?