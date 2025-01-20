The Switch 2 reveal surpassed the PlayStation 5 unveiling in number of views

Last Thursday we got confirmation of what we already knew, namely that the Switch 2 is on its way and that all the main rumors that have been floating around for the past year were actually true. Although it was a fairly brief presentation that only featured a single game (a new <social>Mario Kart</social>) and had virtually no news for anyone who's been following the console for a while, there was, as expected, a lot of interest.

GamingBolt notes that more people actually watched the Switch 2 video than they did the corresponding video for PlayStation 5 when it was unveiled, with around 19 million views in just three days. The latter, however, has over 44 million views today, so there's a way to go for Nintendo if they want to beat Sony.

On April 2, a Nintendo Direct is promised where we will see more of the console and its games - and hopefully we will also know when it will be released and what it will cost.