The Switch 2 Gamecube controller is only usable with Gamecube titles

Many cheered the announcement that Gamecube titles will be added to the Switch Online library for Switch 2 owners, where we can look forward to the Sega masterpiece F-Zero GX and the classic The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, among others.

To make things even better, an authentic Gamecube wireless controller equipped with all Switch buttons, including the new C button will also be released. Many were looking forward to using it instead of the Pro Controller, not least for a future Smash Bros., but there's a small problem with this - it won't work...

Insider Gaming can now report that the Gamecube controller will only support Gamecube games, which means that initially there will be a total of 10 available titles. More are likely to be added, but given that Nintendo has gone out of its way to add buttons that aren't on a regular Gamecube controller (and thus aren't used in its games), it seems very odd to commit to this limitation.

