The sweet soundtrack from Super Mario Land 2 added to Nintendo Music

Now the Nintendo Music app has become even better. Nintendo has added music from one of Mario's most remarkable adventures, the sadly underrated and forgotten Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins.

It was released for the Game Boy in 1992 and is something of a missing link between the first Super Mario Land and Super Mario World. In this game, Mario had a world map to navigate and animations that seemed to be taken from the Super Nintendo game. If Mario ate a carrot, he became Bunny Mario, which even Nintendo itself seems to have forgotten.

The game was developed by Nintendo R&D1 (the Metroid team) under the leadership of Gunpei Yokoi, which may explain why it differs so much from other Mario games in terms of both gameplay and story... and the only evidence of this gem today is that a certain greedy-head lives on. Yeah, this is the title where Wario made his debut.

But that said, sit back and enjoy its soundtrack. If you want to play it yourself, Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins is included with Switch Online + Expansion Pack.