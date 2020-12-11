The Swedish chef from The Muppets is now a playable character in Overcooked: All You Can Eat

You're watching Advertisements

During the Game Awards, the Swedish chef showed up as expected, and brought us a really cute trailer:

Yes, who would've thought that this cute character is going to be the latest playable character in Overcooked: All You Can Eat?

As you might already know, Overcooked: All You Can Eat is a great collection, including Overcooked, Overcooked 2 and every additional content released for both games, plus seven new levels and three new chefs. Now with the Swedish chef joining the force, it's just like the cherry on top.