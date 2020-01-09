The Surge 2's Kraken expansion has a new release date

Focus Home Interactive has announced that the Kraken Expansion for The Surge 2 will be released on January 16, and we have a new teaser trailer to show it off too, as well as some images highlighting the content.

Developed by Deck13, this expansion to the action-RPG will take you to the outskirts of Jericho City where a massive military vessel known as the VBS Krakow has been overhauled as a retreat for the wealthiest folk around.

The new storyline will be adding hours of content along with a new location to explore and a ton of new weapons, armour, and implants to find and make. You'll also be facing off against a pack of crazed robot pirates along with new imposing bosses that will have their own unique combat mechanics for some added variety and challenge.

Also new is a premium edition of The Surge 2, which will include the new expansion along with the rest of the season pass, such as the URBN Gear Pack, Public Enemy Weapon Pack, and the Jericho's Legacy Gear Pack. Pre-existing owners of the season pass will be able to access the Kraken expansion two days earlier, on January 14, however.

We were pretty fond of The Surge 2 in our review, and this expansion looks to be offering even more of the good stuff.

Will you be scouring Jericho City for new parts?