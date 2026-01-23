The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: There are new "exciting" characters to be seen according to Chris Pratt

HQ

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer already shows some very popular characters, and also 6 references and easter eggs that we found. However, now it is Mario's voice for this film, Chris Pratt, who is convinced that the characters that have not yet been revealed will thrill fans. In a new interview on GamesRadar+ the Hollywood star said: "Oh, yes, there are," when asked if there are any new characters he's looking forward to seeing in the final cut of the film. "I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible... Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer (Rosalina, Bowser Jr.) and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

Which characters do you think they will be? We may find out sooner than later, because the latest trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is already a few months old, and it's about time Nintendo started promoting this film as it deserves.