The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is likely to become the first movie of 2026 to hit $1 billion

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is rapidly approaching the magical $1 billion mark, and according to Global Box Office, it will be the first film to achieve this in 2026. They also note that they expect the milestone to be reached as early as this upcoming weekend.

Whether it will reach the same level as its predecessor is doubtful though, as that film grossed $1.36 billion globally, and it would take a lot for this film to reach that figure, especially since it's already available to stream at home.

Still, achieving this is a very strong statement from Illumination, Nintendo, and Mario himself, and more films are certainly on the way, with the sequel to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie set to premiere in 2028.