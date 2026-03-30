The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has two post-credits scenes

HQ

If you've been wondering if you need to stay once the credits start to roll when you flock to cinemas this week to catch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the answer is that you will need to do so.

Those who have seen the film already as part of early screeners are able to confirm that there are not one, but two post-credits scenes worthy of your time. Matt Ramos is one such individual who can confirm as much, after attending the Japanese global premiere for the film, which happened over the weekend.

As for more on the movie, stay tuned as we'll soon have our full thoughts on the animated sequel in a dedicated review ahead of the premiere on April 1.