The Super Mario Galaxy Movie becomes 2026's first billion‑dollar hit
Mario's second big-screen adventure has been a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination, even though it doesn't quite measure up to its predecessor.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie didn't quite receive the same reception as its predecessor, neither in terms of reviews nor box office sales. However, it has been anything but a disaster, quite the contrary in fact, as it has long been by far the highest-grossing movie of 2026, and it has now passed an important milestone.
Deadline reports that after 10 weeks, the film has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. That's significantly slower than its predecessor, which achieved the same feat in 26 days. By comparison, The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed a total of $1.36 billion during its run. We don't know where The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will end up, but it's now growing very slowly from week-to-week, so it's unlikely to reach a figure significantly higher than the $1 billion mark.