The Super Mario Galaxy Movie becomes 2026's first billion‑dollar hit

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie didn't quite receive the same reception as its predecessor, neither in terms of reviews nor box office sales. However, it has been anything but a disaster, quite the contrary in fact, as it has long been by far the highest-grossing movie of 2026, and it has now passed an important milestone.

Deadline reports that after 10 weeks, the film has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. That's significantly slower than its predecessor, which achieved the same feat in 26 days. By comparison, The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed a total of $1.36 billion during its run. We don't know where The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will end up, but it's now growing very slowly from week-to-week, so it's unlikely to reach a figure significantly higher than the $1 billion mark.