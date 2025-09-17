The Super Mario Galaxy 2 soundtrack is now available with Nintendo Music

HQ

Nintendo recently announced the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 collection, which will actually be released in just three weeks. Perhaps it is to draw extra attention to this that they have now decided to add the incredibly cozy music from Super Mario Galaxy 2 to their Switch Online service Nintendo Music.

In total, there are 70 songs with a playing time of over two hours - of course including fan favorites likje Yoshi Star Galaxy, Bowser's Galaxy Generator and Throwback Galaxy. If you are a Switch Online subscriber, just download the app and start listening.