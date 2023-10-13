The Super Mario Bros. Wonder OLED Switch doubles sales in Japan

HQ

The limited edition console is a powerful thing. It's a thing of beauty, a collector's item that can also play games just as well as your friend's normal, bland console.

This also means that whenever a new special console comes out, it's bound to sell well. The new red Mario Switch OLED is no exception, and Bloomberg reports it has sold 110,241 units in Japan at launch, doubling the sales of the console in the previous week.

Apparently, the special Switch OLEDs for Splatoon 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had similar effects on the market in Japan. It seems that even if people already have a Switch of their own, this won't stop them being tempted by a flashy new design.

Are you going to get the Mario Switch?