The Super Mario Bros. Movie's success surprised even Shigeru Miyamoto

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has proven to be a huge success at the box office. Setting a new record for the best opening for an animated movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been raking in hundreds of millions of dollars despite middling critical reviews.

The success of the movie has been surprising to more than a few people, and one of them is Mario's own creator Shigeru Miyamoto. Speaking recently to Japanese press (thanks, VGC) ahead of the film's release over there, the gaming legend said: "I did have a level of expectations that this movie would also do well [like the Super Nintendo World theme park], but I was very surprised that it went beyond what I could have imagined when it finally came out."

"You need some luck to achieve this level of success for a film. While many foreign critics have given the movie relatively low ratings, I think that also contributed to the movie's notoriety and buzz. I'd be happy if viewers could say that the definition of what a movie is has changed because of this film. That just shows how lucky we were."

Miyamoto also revealed that The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Japanese script is being handled independently, meaning it won't just be a copy of the English version of the movie. If fans want to get a look at this different version, they can do so in select theatres in the US, as outlined by the film's official Twitter page.

