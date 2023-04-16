The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Peaches song could up for an Oscar

HQ

Many agree that while The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't a perfect movie and does have its flaws, the film has some truly excellent performances and moments, many of which revolve around Jack Black's portrayal of Bowser. On this front, while we recently shared with you the musical scene where Bowser sings about his love for Peach, Variety has now reported that the film could be one of the year's earliest Oscars contenders for that very moment.

It's said that the Peaches song is eligible for the Oscars Best Original Song category. It should be said that just because the film is eligible for Oscars recognition doesn't mean that it will actually be nominated or win, as in the past various silly performances like Stu's Song from The Hangover, The Lego Movie's Everything is Awesome, and South Park's Blame Canada have also been eligible for Oscars recognition at some point as well.