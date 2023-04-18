The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Peaches is now a confirmed hit

HQ

Jack Black has only ever been on Billboard's Hot 100 chart once before. That was back in 2006 when Tenacious D released The Pick of Destiny, which made it No. 78 on the chart. However, he has now returned to the list.

Because The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Peaches song is now a certified hit after reaching the No.83 slot on the Hot 100 list.

As the movie is continuing to break records and find success at the global box office, there is no reason to assume that Peaches might even climb the Hot 100 ranks even further over the duration of this week.

If you haven't seen the song yet, catch the video of it below.