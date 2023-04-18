Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Peaches is now a confirmed hit

The song has made it to No. 83 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Jack Black has only ever been on Billboard's Hot 100 chart once before. That was back in 2006 when Tenacious D released The Pick of Destiny, which made it No. 78 on the chart. However, he has now returned to the list.

Because The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Peaches song is now a certified hit after reaching the No.83 slot on the Hot 100 list.

As the movie is continuing to break records and find success at the global box office, there is no reason to assume that Peaches might even climb the Hot 100 ranks even further over the duration of this week.

If you haven't seen the song yet, catch the video of it below.

