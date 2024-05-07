HQ

The Super Mario Bros. Movie not only proved that gaming adaptations could be good, but it also showed Hollywood that they could make upwards of a billion dollars at the box office. The film was Illumination's biggest hit when it came to the box office, but it is also its most-profitable movie ever.

According to Deadline, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the most profitable film of 2023, pulling in a net profit for the studio of $559 million. $100 million was spent to make the film, and an extra $150m was spent on marketing, print, and other advertisements.

This beat Barbie, which was the second most profitable movie, by a considerable margin. Even if Barbie raked in more at the box office, it spent way more on ads, making its net profit a 'measly' $421 million.