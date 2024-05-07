English
Gamereactor
news
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the most profitable film of 2023

Barbie may have made more at the box office, but Mario didn't need to spend as much to do so.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie not only proved that gaming adaptations could be good, but it also showed Hollywood that they could make upwards of a billion dollars at the box office. The film was Illumination's biggest hit when it came to the box office, but it is also its most-profitable movie ever.

According to Deadline, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the most profitable film of 2023, pulling in a net profit for the studio of $559 million. $100 million was spent to make the film, and an extra $150m was spent on marketing, print, and other advertisements.

This beat Barbie, which was the second most profitable movie, by a considerable margin. Even if Barbie raked in more at the box office, it spent way more on ads, making its net profit a 'measly' $421 million.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

