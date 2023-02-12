Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser brings the `80s show nostalgia

Remember The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!'s intro music? You will now.

HQ

While I've adored the trailers and clips Nintendo and Illumination have given us from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it must be reiterated that I fear they've shown us too much already. That's why today's teaser is perfect.

Because this new teaser for The Super Mario Bros. Movie doesn't show anything from the movie itself - I think - but instead hits me right in the nostalgia-feels by basically recreating parts of 1989's The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! intro. This obviously includes the rap, so you're welcome.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that the website www.smbplumbing.com actually exists and is filled with fun sound effects and references to other parts of the Super Mario Bros. universe.

HQ
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

