The Best Action Games for 2023

The Best Action Games for 2023

After doing roundups of upcoming racing titles throughout the year and all the role-playing games we can expect to play over the next eleven months, we're now taking a look at the action genre...

Text: Henric Pettersson & Petter Hegeval
Knock at the CabinScore

Knock at the Cabin

M. Night Shyamalan is back on the big screen with a film that doesn't quite sell on its thrilling premise.

Text: Samuel Lakin
Blizzard releases a Diablo cookbook

Blizzard releases a Diablo cookbook

We're only a few months away from the scheduled release of Diablo IV, and not only does the iconic series have a new entry on the way, but it's also got a cookbook coming...

Text: Jonas Mäki