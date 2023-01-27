HQ

Michael Scott in Mass Effect seems a perfect replacement for Commander Shepard After watching this you might want to boot up the games for one more run as the world's best boss. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 12th of February 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung's Note lives on in style, and with a camera that makes up for two. Published on the 12th of February 2023 Text: Kim Olsen

Krafton has opened a AAA game studio in Canada The Montréal developer will be led by Patrik Méthé, and will be first working on an adaptation of the Korean fantasy novel series, The Bird That Drinks Tears. Published on the 12th of February 2023 Text: Ben Lyons

Morrowind modders are introducing voice acting to the game No more reading through reams of dialogue. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 11th of February 2023

The Best Action Games for 2023 After doing roundups of upcoming racing titles throughout the year and all the role-playing games we can expect to play over the next eleven months, we're now taking a look at the action genre... Text: Henric Pettersson & Petter Hegeval Published on the 11th of February 2023

Fallout 4 gets a DLC sized mod adding a new ending There are also fifty new quests added into the game. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 11th of February 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can take a super detailed picture of the moon For all the amateur stargazers out there. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 11th of February 2023

Penn Badgely addresses Fantastic Four Reed Richards rumours Sort of... Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 10th of February 2023

Elle Fanning is hyping up Death Stranding 2 The actor has said it already looks outstanding but is only going to get better. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 10th of February 2023

BAFTA Games Awards nominees set to be announced in March Here's when and where to tune in. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 10th of February 2023

Lightyear Frontier's reception was both "exciting and a little bit terrifying" according to Frame Break's CEO We sat down with Frame Break's CEO Joakim K. Hedström and ID@Xbox's senior strategic partner manager Andreea Chifu to get their thoughts about working together on the upcoming sci-fi farming sim. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 10th of February 2023

James Gunn confirms support from Zack Snyder for the DCU It comes after fan questions via Twitter. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 10th of February 2023

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has experienced a major system failure But Massive is hard at work on a fix. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 10th of February 2023

Knock at the Cabin M. Night Shyamalan is back on the big screen with a film that doesn't quite sell on its thrilling premise. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 10th of February 2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong playtester gives us a glimmer of hope After the game didn't appear at the recent Nintendo Direct, some fans are starting to lose hope. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 10th of February 2023

Hearthstone Returns to Naxxramas in new Mini-Set It might be time to change your Valentine's Day plans. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 10th of February 2023

Blizzard releases a Diablo cookbook We're only a few months away from the scheduled release of Diablo IV, and not only does the iconic series have a new entry on the way, but it's also got a cookbook coming... Published on the 10th of February 2023 Text: Jonas Mäki

Alan Wake 2 is playable from start to finish Remedy is also planning on releasing one new game every year from 2023. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 10th of February 2023

Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the Fast & Furious franchise It seems like he could be a villain in the movie series. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 10th of February 2023

AIR shows us the story of Nike's partnership with Michael Jordan The biopic tells us the story of how both the brand and basketball player were elevated by their deal. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 10th of February 2023

Team Fortress 2 getting a new update No, this isn't an incredibly early April Fool's joke. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 10th of February 2023

2023's Call of Duty might not be DLC after all Recent speculation points to it having a campaign and being a standalone title. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 10th of February 2023

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Razer has made an official set of in-ears for the PS5, but are they worth the high price? Published on the 10th of February 2023 Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen

Rumour: PlayStation State of Play coming soon It's said this could be a more low-key presentation. Text: Alex Hopley Published on the 10th of February 2023