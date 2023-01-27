Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer introduces Mads Mikkelsen
And more young Indy, Sallah and a whole load of kicking Nazi butt.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer prepares us for death
Will Star-Lord be the one dying?
Batman and Ezra Miller take centre stage in The Flash trailer
We even see two of both, as Michael Keaton gets a lot of spotlight while timelines make Barry Allen meet Barry Allen.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser brings the `80s show nostalgia
Remember The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!'s intro music? You will now.
Minecraft launches a Crocs collaboration
The best looking shoes we've ever seen - as far as Crocs go, obviously.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 12th of February 2023
Vin Diesel is getting ready to play Riddick again
Riddick: Furya seems to finally be on track and Vinnie himself is ready to return as Riddick.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 12th of February 2023
Michael Scott in Mass Effect seems a perfect replacement for Commander Shepard
After watching this you might want to boot up the games for one more run as the world's best boss.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 12th of February 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's Note lives on in style, and with a camera that makes up for two.
Text:
Kim Olsen Published on the 12th of February 2023
Krafton has opened a AAA game studio in Canada
The Montréal developer will be led by Patrik Méthé, and will be first working on an adaptation of the Korean fantasy novel series, The Bird That Drinks Tears.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 12th of February 2023
Cities: Skylines is making its debut on PS5 and Xbox Series next week
The Remastered Edition will bring new improvements and tools.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 12th of February 2023
Improve your vlog setup with a collection of Røde gadgets
We explore a variety of devices and talk about how each will benefit the avid vlogger.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 12th of February 2023
Morrowind modders are introducing voice acting to the game
No more reading through reams of dialogue.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 11th of February 2023
The Best Action Games for 2023
After doing roundups of upcoming racing titles throughout the year and all the role-playing games we can expect to play over the next eleven months, we're now taking a look at the action genre...
Text: Henric Pettersson & Petter Hegeval
Published on the 11th of February 2023
Spruce up your Apple gadgets with some real wood accessories
We've taken a look at a few different items from Woodcessories.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 11th of February 2023
Fallout 4 gets a DLC sized mod adding a new ending
There are also fifty new quests added into the game.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 11th of February 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can take a super detailed picture of the moon
For all the amateur stargazers out there.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 11th of February 2023
Psychonauts 2's documentary is finally on Youtube
The follow-up to Double Fine Adventure is here, giving us an honest and transparent look at the game's development.
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection launches this summer
The title will be coming to Switch and PC and will feature a variety of new features, including save slots, difficulty selection, and a remastered soundtrack.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 10th of February 2023
Penn Badgely addresses Fantastic Four Reed Richards rumours
Sort of...
Text: Samuel Lakin
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Elle Fanning is hyping up Death Stranding 2
The actor has said it already looks outstanding but is only going to get better.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Watch the first Fast X trailer
Vin Diesel goes up against Jason Momoa while Brie Larson takes on Michelle Rodriguez. Oh, and we're treated to some insane stunts.
BAFTA Games Awards nominees set to be announced in March
Here's when and where to tune in.
Text: Samuel Lakin
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Lightyear Frontier's reception was both "exciting and a little bit terrifying" according to Frame Break's CEO
We sat down with Frame Break's CEO Joakim K. Hedström and ID@Xbox's senior strategic partner manager Andreea Chifu to get their thoughts about working together on the upcoming sci-fi farming sim.
Text: Samuel Lakin
Published on the 10th of February 2023
James Gunn confirms support from Zack Snyder for the DCU
It comes after fan questions via Twitter.
Text: Samuel Lakin
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty supports free upgrades and Xbox Play Anywhere
Team Ninja's new adventure also supports up to 4K and 60 frames per second.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 10th of February 2023
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has experienced a major system failure
But Massive is hard at work on a fix.
Text: Samuel Lakin
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Two Point Campus is free on Steam until Monday
And the simulation game has just received a Valentine's Day Update.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
Channel your inner Astro Boy with Mschf's Big Red Boots
Fashion remains unmatched.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
Knock at the Cabin
M. Night Shyamalan is back on the big screen with a film that doesn't quite sell on its thrilling premise.
Text: Samuel Lakin
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Hollow Knight: Silksong playtester gives us a glimmer of hope
After the game didn't appear at the recent Nintendo Direct, some fans are starting to lose hope.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 10th of February 2023
The Peripheral is returning for a second season
The sci-fi show will be continuing its story, which is set between two futuristic time periods.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
Hearthstone Returns to Naxxramas in new Mini-Set
It might be time to change your Valentine's Day plans.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Take a first look at the PlayStation VR2 with our unboxing video
We've got our hands on Sony's next iteration of virtual reality hardware.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
Blizzard releases a Diablo cookbook
We're only a few months away from the scheduled release of Diablo IV, and not only does the iconic series have a new entry on the way, but it's also got a cookbook coming...
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 10th of February 2023
Idris Elba's detective is back on the job in Luther: The Fallen Sun trailer
The movie is coming to Netflix next month.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
Alan Wake 2 is playable from start to finish
Remedy is also planning on releasing one new game every year from 2023.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the Fast & Furious franchise
It seems like he could be a villain in the movie series.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Karmine Corp has signed a women's Valorant squad
The team will be competing in the Game Changers tournament.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
AIR shows us the story of Nike's partnership with Michael Jordan
The biopic tells us the story of how both the brand and basketball player were elevated by their deal.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Team Fortress 2 getting a new update
No, this isn't an incredibly early April Fool's joke.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 10th of February 2023
2023's Call of Duty might not be DLC after all
Recent speculation points to it having a campaign and being a standalone title.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Astralis has extended its partnership with HP
The deal will continue for a further 12 months.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
We're playing Metroid Prime Remastered on today's GR Live
Join us for a look at the impressive remaster of one of the most beloved video games of all-time.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed
Razer has made an official set of in-ears for the PS5, but are they worth the high price?
Rumour: PlayStation State of Play coming soon
It's said this could be a more low-key presentation.
Text: Alex Hopley
Published on the 10th of February 2023
Tears of the Kingdom will be the first first party to go on a 32GB cartridge on Switch
The usual 16GB cartridges fall short for Link's next adventure, which arrives on 12 May.
OpTic Texas has made even more roster changes
The team has brought on a new player ahead of the CDL's third Major.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
Spider-Man Noir is getting a live-action adaptation at Amazon
The series will be set in 1930s New York and will follow an older version of the character.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 10th of February 2023
Blood Bowl III gets two new violent trailers ahead of its premiere
The football threequel will be laucnhing later this month.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 10th of February 2023
Xbox's upcoming indies takes us to other dimensions and far into space
We were there when ID@Xbox showcased four new titles from four European developers.