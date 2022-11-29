The Super Mario Bros. Movie still looks amazing in its second trailer

HQ

I really enjoyed the the first trailer we got from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, so my expectations were high when the second one arrived tonight. Fortunately, they don't have to be thrown into a toilet the brothers would have been tasked with fixing after watching it.

That's because tonight's trailer also delivers the goods by introducing us to Anya Taylor-Joy's Peach and Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong, while also confirming that the movie will include a whole load of references to the games...as well as adorable Toads.

PS: Hashtag StopTorturingLuigi