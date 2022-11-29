Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie still looks amazing in its second trailer

Say hello to Donkey Kong, Peach, Mario Kart's Rainbow Road and a bunch of other hilarious game references.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

I really enjoyed the the first trailer we got from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, so my expectations were high when the second one arrived tonight. Fortunately, they don't have to be thrown into a toilet the brothers would have been tasked with fixing after watching it.

That's because tonight's trailer also delivers the goods by introducing us to Anya Taylor-Joy's Peach and Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong, while also confirming that the movie will include a whole load of references to the games...as well as adorable Toads.

PS: Hashtag StopTorturingLuigi

HQ
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Related texts



Loading next content