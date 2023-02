HQ

We're obviously getting closer and closer to the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as Nintendo and Illumination have shared a lot from it lately, so let's take a look at what you'll see first when going to the cinema.

The two partners have finally shared The Super Mario Bros. Movie's official poster, and it's safe to say it doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel with its design. Still, why should it when this means we get to see most of the beloved characters front and centre?