The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing video game adaptation in history

Nintendo and Illumination's fun flick is closing in on 1 billion dollars fast.

Last Sunday, we learned that The Super Mario Bros. Movie had the best debut ever for an animated movie, and now it can brag about topping another list.

Because Universal Pictures reveals that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already earned more than 508.7 million dollars globally. This makes it the highest grossing video game adaptation ever by quite a lot, as Detective Pikachu managed 434 million and Warcraft must now settle with second place due to it "only" grossing 439 million. It also makes it seem likely that Illumination has another 1 billion dollar movie on its portfolio in a week or two.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

