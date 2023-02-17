Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is seemingly 92 minutes long

Lets-a-go fast.

While John Wick: Chapter 4, Avatar: The Way of Water and what feels like every other high-budget film these days lasts around 3 hours, the same can't be said about most animated movies. That will (fortunately?) be the case for Mario and crew's anticipated adventure as well.

The Irish Film Classification Office (Thanks, ComicBook, has rated the movie, and does at the same time reveal that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will last for 1 hour and 32 minutes. This puts it in the same territory as Illumination's Despicable Me movies and a bit shorter than Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

How does that sound to you?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

