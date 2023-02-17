The Super Mario Bros. Movie is seemingly 92 minutes long

HQ

While John Wick: Chapter 4, Avatar: The Way of Water and what feels like every other high-budget film these days lasts around 3 hours, the same can't be said about most animated movies. That will (fortunately?) be the case for Mario and crew's anticipated adventure as well.

The Irish Film Classification Office (Thanks, ComicBook, has rated the movie, and does at the same time reveal that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will last for 1 hour and 32 minutes. This puts it in the same territory as Illumination's Despicable Me movies and a bit shorter than Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

How does that sound to you?