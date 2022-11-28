The Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting its second trailer tomorrow

HQ

It hasn't even been two months since we got the great first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but Nintendo and Illumination have decided to be very kind to us before the holidays.

Because they've revealed that we'll get a new The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer as part of a special Nintendo Direct set to start at 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET tomorrow (Tuesday). That's apparently the "only" thing we can look forward to in the stream, as the Japanese company makes it absolutely clear the stream won't include any game announcements.

What do you hope to see (and maybe hear) this time around?