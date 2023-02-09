Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has received two new posters

Two fresh looks at the upcoming animated film.

It was only recently that Nintendo and Illumination shared the poster for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but now following up to that, two further posters have made their debut.

Both of the posters give us a fresh look at the upcoming film, with one revolving around Mario leaping through a horde of Piranha Plants in the Mushroom Kingdom, and the other revolving around Luigi being tormented by Shy-Guys near Bowser's Castle. Needless to say, they are quite polarising posters.

Check both out below and be sure to catch The Super Mario Bros. Movie in cinemas when it arrives on April 7, 2023.

