When The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the highest-grossing video game adaptation in history two weeks ago, many of us said it was only a matter of time before it reached the incredible 1 billion dollars milestone. Now we know exactly how long.

Universal reveals that The Super Mario Bros. Movie finally has earned more than 1 billion dollars globally, which means it only need 26 days to reach the milestone and become the 52nd movie (10th animated one) in history to go past the billion.