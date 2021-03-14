The Super Mario Bros. 3 cartoon is being pulled from Netflix on March 31

You're watching Advertisements

March 31 looks to be a terribly sad day for Mario fans. On this date, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35, and Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. will be pulled from sale both online and within retail stores. This news was a big enough blow on its own, but it actually gets worse as Netflix has revealed that the Super Mario Bros. 3 cartoon will be pulled from its service on the same date.

The Super Mario Bros. 3 cartoon debuted back in 1990 and it aired a total of 26 episodes. The cartoon is loosely based on the NES game of the same name, and it sees Mario and friends fight to protect the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser and his goons. It may not have aged the best, but its still a fun glimpse back into a time before Charles Martinet's vocal talents transformed Mario into the character that we know and love today.

Are you sad to see this cartoon classic pulled from Netflix?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.