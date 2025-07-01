The summer is getting saucy thanks to Netflix's My Oxford Year

The theme of July for Netflix seems to be action and fantasy, as the streamer has projects like The Old Guard 2 and The Sandman: Season 2 planned for as soon as this week. But what comes after that? It turns out Netflix thinks we all need a little bit more love in our lives, which is why August will see the arrival of the romance film My Oxford Year.

As the name implies, this film is set at Oxford University and follows the student Anna, a young American woman who has come to the school to fulfill a childhood dream and learn a lot about literature and poetry at the same time. However, the charm of the university isn't all that catches her attention during her year on campus, as she soon falls for a local lad, one of her teachers to be exact.

This movie will star Sofia Carson in the leading role alongside Corey Mylchreest, and as for when it will debut, the premiere is set for August 1. Check out the trailer for My Oxford Year below.